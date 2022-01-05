SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Apply for several Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts at ssc.nic.in, know details here

SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the notification for the Tier 1 exam of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (SSC CGL, 2021).

The Commission will hold CGL-2021 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in several Ministries, Departments, Organizations of the Government of India.

Interested candidates can view the notification on SSC's official website at https://ssc.nic.in.

According to the notification, the SSC CGL examination 2021 will be a Computer Based Test (CBE) and candidates need to complete the registration process by January 23, 2022. The SSC CGL exam will be conducted in April 2022.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Dates for submission of online applications: 23-12-2021 to 23-01-2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 23-01-2022 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 25-01-2022 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 26-01-2022 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 27-01-2022

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: 28-01-2022 to 01-02-2022 (23:30)

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): April 2022

Dates of Tier-II Examination (CBE) & Descriptive Paper (Tier-III) To be notified later

SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates need to submit applications only in ONLINE mode at https://ssc.nic.in. The application fee is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

Live TV