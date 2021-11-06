SSC CHSL Exam 2020 (Tier-I) final answer key released on ssc.nic.in, know how to check

SSC CHSL Exam 2020: The Staff Selection Commission on Friday (November 5, 2021) released the Final Answer Keys of the Tier-1 of SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 on its official website https://ssc.nic.in. The Commission had declared the result of the SSC CHSL Exam 2020 (Tier-I) on October 27, 2021.

The Commission informed that the facility to download the answer key will be available for the candidates for a period of one month till December 4 (6 PM).

How to download SSC CHSL Exam 2020 (Tier-I) final answer key

1. Visit the Commission's official website at https://ssc.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the 'Answer key' option.

3. Now, click on the 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys' option.

4, You will be redirected to a new page that will show you the Staff Selection Commission's notice on the final answer key. Scroll down to check the link for the same.

5. You will again be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your 'Roll number' and 'Password' (As per Admission Certificate).

6. Your SSC CHSL Exam 2020 (Tier-I) final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

The candidates may take a printout of their respective Final Answer Keys along with their respective Question Paper, as the same will not be available after December 4.

Live TV