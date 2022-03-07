SSC CHSL Exam 2021: Hurry up! Application deadline ends soon, apply now at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Exam 2021: Candidates interested in applying for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination - 2021 need to hurry up as the Staff Selection Committee (SSC) will close the registration process soon.

Candidates who want to apply for Data Entry Operator (DEO), Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and various other posts need to register themselves on SSC's official website at https://ssc.nic.in.

According to SSC's tentative calendar of examinations for the year 2021-2022, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 is scheduled to be conducted in May 2022.

SSC CHSL Exam: How to apply?

Aspiring candidates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination - 2021 can apply ONLINE through SSC's official website at https://ssc.nic.in. Candidates can also apply for the examination through UMANG mobile app, a Digital India initiative of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

SSC CHSL Exam: Last date to apply?

SSC CHSL registration process will end today (March 7, 2022)

