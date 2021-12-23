हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SSC CGL Examination 2021: Notification for Tier 1 exam to release today at ssc.nic.in, details here

SSC CGL is scheduled to be conducted in April 2022.

SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination: Notification for Tier 1 exam to release today at ssc.nic.in, details here
SSC CGL exam: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the notification for the Tier 1 exam of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (SSC CGL) today (December 23). 

The notification will be released on SSC's official website at https://ssc.nic.in

As per the tentative calendar of examinations for the year 2021-2022, the SSC CGL examination 2021 will be a Computer Based Test (CBE) and candidates will have to complete the registration process by January 23, 2022.  

The exam is likely to be conducted in April 2022. 

Once the application form link is activated, interested candidates can start applying at https://ssc.nic.in.

This is noteworthy that the Staff Selection Commission conducts the Combined Graduate Level Examination to recruit staff to various posts in ministries, departments and organisations of the Government of India. 

