SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021: Apply now for over 25,000 posts, check last date and other details

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for 25,271 posts as part of its SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021. The SSC will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR).

The registration process for SSC Constable GD Recruitment is underway and interested candidates can apply online through SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and then document verification.

The applications will only be accepted through online mode and the last date for submission of online applications is August 31, 2021.

The last date and time for making an online fee payment are till 11:30 PM on September 2, whereas, the schedule of the Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) will be decided later.

Pay Scale:

Pay Level - 3 (Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100).

Total number of vacancies (including SC, ST, OBC, EWS and UR):

BSF - 7545 (Male - 6413 and Female - 1132)

CISF - 8464 (Male - 7610 and Female - 854)

SSB - 3806 (Male - 3806)

ITBP - 1431 (Male - 1216 and Female - 215)

AR - 3785 (Male - 3185 and Female - 600)

SSF - 240 (Male - 194 and Female - 46)

Age Limit:

18-23 years as on August 1, 2021. Relaxations in upper age are also given for different categories.

Click here to check official notification

