SSC GD Constable exam final result 2018 declared, get direct links to check scorecard

SSC GD Constable exam final result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC GD Constable final result 2018. Students who appeared for the SSC exam 2018 can visit the official website - ssc.nic.in and download their scorecard.

There is a possibility that candidates may face trouble in accessing their result page due to heavy traffic, they are advised to wait for a while before they check the website again.

According to reports, 109552 students have been selected by the board, which includes 15898 women and 93654 men. The SSC Commission also released a cut-off list along with the exam result. Meanwhile, the result of 260 candidates have been put on hold and results for Kerala state have not been declared.

It is to be noted that the medical examination for SSC GD Constable 2018 was conducted in January-February 2020 and the result for the written examination was declared on June 20, 2019. The PET/PST was held from August 13 to October 5, 2019 and the result for the same was December 17, 2019.

SSC GD Constable PST/PET Revised result was also released in 2019 in which a total 195104 candidates were shortlisted for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Round. SSC has revised the total number of vacancies for the GD Constable Recruitment 2019 and increased it to 60210.

SSC GD Constable DME 2018 was conducted by CRPF in February 2020 and SSC GD Constable RME was conducted in September-November 2020.

As many as 1.75 lakh candidates had appeared for the medical examination. SSC aims to fill 60210 posts throught the recruitment drive.

