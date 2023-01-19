SSC MTS Notification 2022-23: Registration process begins for SSC MTS, Havaldar vacancies, over 11,000 jobs up for grab

SSC MTS Notification 2022-23: The Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday (January 18, 2023) started the application process for the recruitment of SSC MTS (Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff) and Havaldar. According to the official notification released on SSC's website at https://ssc.nic.in, the SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment drive is being conducted for over 11,000 vacancies. Candidates who wish to apply need to send their applications in online mode at the Commission's official website https://ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS 2023 Notification: Vacancy details

SSC MTS 2023 Notification: The tentative number of vacancies for the SSC MTS and Havaldar posts are as under:

-- MTS: 10,880 vacant posts



-- Havaldar in CBIC and CBN: 529 vacant posts

The SSC MTS 2023 notification also states that reservation will be provided for the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Ex-servicemen (ESM) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), etc.

SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment: Age limit

SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment: The age limit as on January 1, 2023, should be:

-- MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue): 18-25 years, which means candidates born not before 02.01.1998 and not later than 01.01.2005.

-- Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS: 18-27 years, which means candidates born not before 02.01.1996 and not later than 01.01.2005.

Permissible relaxation in the upper age limit for different categories is there.

SSC MTS registration: Educational qualifications

SSC MTS registration: The interested candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board as on or before February 17, 2023.

SSC MTS 2023: How to apply

SSC MTS 2023: Candidates need to apply online on the website of the Staff Selection Commission at https://ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS vacancy: Last date

SSC MTS vacancy: The last date and time for submission of online applications is 17-02-2023 (23:00 hours).