SSC tentative exam calendar for 2021-2022 released at ssc.nic.in, check full schedule here

SSC exam calendar 2021-2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday (December 17) released its tentative calendar of examinations for the year 2021-2022.

The calendar has been released on the official website of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in.

According to the calendar, the combined graduate level exam (CGL)-2021 and combined higher secondary level tier-I exam (CHSL)-2021 will have their preliminary exams in April and May respectively.

The Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 will be held in June 2023.

SSC tentative exam calendar for 2021-22: Check full schedule below

This is notable that the Staff Selection Commission recruits staff for various posts in the several Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices.

