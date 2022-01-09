हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI

State Bank of India Recruitment: Few days left to apply for various vacancies at sbi.co.in, know details here

Candidates can only apply online and no other mode of application will be accepted.

Representational Image

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: The registration process to apply for various vacancies announced by the State Bank of India (SBI) is going to end soon.

According to the notification released on SBI's official website (sbi.co.in), applications have been invited from interested Indian citizens for the recruitment of "specialist cadre officers".

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

  • Chief Manager (Company Secretary):  02
  • Manager (SME Products):  06
  • Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant):  07

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Age limit

  • Chief Manager (Company Secretary): Maximum 45 as on July 1, 2021.
  • Manager (SME Products): Maximum 35 as on August 1, 2021.
  • Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): Minimum 25 and maximum 35 as on October 1, 2021.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

  • Chief Manager (Company Secretary): Rs 76010-2220/4-84890-2500/2-89890.
  • Manager (SME Products): Rs 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230.
  • Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): Rs 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810. 

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE and no other mode of application will be accepted. They need to register themselves online through SBI's official website at https://bank.sbi/careers.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply ONLINE is January 13, 2022.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Check notification

Interested candidates are advised to visit SBI's website at https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers for the latest updates.

