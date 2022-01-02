State Bank of India Recruitment: SBI announces various vacancies at sbi.co.in, check important details here

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment: Candidates looking to work with the State Bank of India can now apply for as many as 15 vacancies announced by SBI.

As per the notification released on the official website (sbi.co.in), the State Bank of India has invited online applications from Indian citizens for the recruitment of 'specialist cadre officers'on a regular basis.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment: Number of vacancies

Chief Manager (Company Secretary): 02

Manager (SME Products): 06

Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): 07

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment: Age limit

Chief Manager (Company Secretary): Maximum 45 as on July 1, 2021

Manager (SME Products): Maximum 35 as on August 1, 2021

Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): Minimum 25 and maximum 35 as on October 1, 2021

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment: Pay scale

Chief Manager (Company Secretary): Rs 76010-2220/4-84890-2500/2-89890

Manager (SME Products): Rs 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): Rs 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates need to apply ONLINE as no other mode of application is accepted. They need to register themselves online through SBI's official website at https://bank.sbi/careers.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment: Last date

Candidates need to apply by January 13, 2022.

Candidates are advised to check SBI's website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers regularly for details and latest updates.

