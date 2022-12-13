State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Specialist Cadre Officers at sbi.co.in, check details

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced various vacancies for Specialist Cadre Officers. According to the notification released on SBI's official website -- sbi.co.in -- applications have been sought for Specialist Cadre Officer posts on a regular and contract basis. The SBI Recruitment Drive 2022 is being held to fill as many as 36 vacant posts.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check more details.

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Regular Positions

-- Deputy Manager (Database Administrator): 06 posts

-- Deputy Manager (Infrastructure Engineer): 02 posts

-- Deputy Manager (Java Developer): 05 posts

-- Deputy Manager (WAS Administrator): 03 posts

Contractual Positions

-- Senior Executive (Frontend Angular Developer): 03 posts

-- Senior Executive (PL & SQL Developer): 03 posts

-- Senior Executive (Java Developer): 10 posts

-- Senior Executive (Technical Support): 01 post

-- Executive (Technical Support): 02 posts

-- Senior Special Executive (Technology Architect): 01 post

SBI Jobs 2022: Age limit

The minimum age limit to apply is 21 years and the maximum is 35 years, as on 31.07.2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply

SBI Recruitment 2022: The last date to submit the online application form is December 29, 2022.

State Bank of India Jobs: How to apply

Candidates need to apply online through the link given on SBI's websites -- https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Check official notification