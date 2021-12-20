हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment: Over 1,200 vacancies announced at sbi.co.in, details here

Interested candidates can apply till December 29.

Representational Image (Reuters)

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Job seekers looking to work with the State Bank of India (SBI) have got the best opportunity as the financial powerhouse has announced over 1,200 vacancies. 

According to the notification released on SBI's official website (sbi.co.in), the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill as many as 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) vacant posts. 

Interested candidates can check all the important details below. 

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Ahmedabad (Gujrati): 354
  • Bengaluru (Kannada): 278
  • Bhopal (Hindi): 214
  • Chennai (Tamil): 276
  • Jaipur (Hindi): 104

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

  • Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. 
  • Minimum 2 years experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience) as on December 1, 2021, as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India." 
  • The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State should be proficient (reading, writing and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State. The test of knowledge of specified opted local language of the applied state will be conducted as a part of the selection process. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language of the applied state as one of the subjects will not be required to undergo the language test.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Age limit as on December 1, 2021

A candidate should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years. 

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Salary

The basic salary approximately is Rs 36,000 plus one increment for each completed year of service. 

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE. No other mode of application is accepted. They need to register themselves online through Bank's official website at https://bank.sbi/careers. After registration, candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Last date

Interested candidates can apply till December 29, 2021.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Check official notification

Candidates are also advised to regularly visit Bank’s website (https://bank.sbi/careers) for the latest updates.

