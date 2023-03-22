Telangana TS TET 2023 Notification To Be Out Soon On tstet.cgg.gov.in, Check Latest Update

TS TET Notification 2023: The Department of School Education, Hyderabad, Telangana will release the TSTET 2023 Notification soon. Once released, the candidates who wish to apply for Telangana TET 2023 exam will be able to check and download the important information like exam dates eligibility criteria, and more on the official website- tstet.cgg.gov.in.

As per past trends, the TS TET is held in the month of June. Last year the exam was conducted on June 12, 2022, while the application process for the exam was held from March 26 to April 11, 2022.

Analyzing the past trends, it is expected that the education department will release the TS TET 2023 Notification by the last week of this month and will commence the application process soon. TS TET consists of two papers viz Paper I ( for classes 1 to 5) and Paper II (For classes 6 to 8).

Telangana TET is an annual examination conducted by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana to recruit primary teachers in various schools such as government, Zila Parishad, aided, unaided, and private schools in Telangana. The TSTET examination is conducted in two levels - level 1 and level 2. Those who qualify for level 1 are eligible to teach classes 1-5, while those who qualify for level 2 can teach classes 6-8 in private or government schools. If candidates qualify for both levels, they are eligible to teach both primary and upper primary classes.

TS TET 2023 Certificate Validity

Recently, the validity of the TS TET certificate has been extended from 7 years to a lifetime. The TS TET 2023 exam will be conducted offline for both levels. Aspirants who wish to appear for TSTET 2023 should look into the different aspects of the examination to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria and can prepare adequately.

The candidates, who are appearing in the final year of Bachelor of Education OR Diploma in Elementary Education etc., are also eligible to appear for TET Examination subject to the condition that the candidates cannot appear for Teacher Recruitment Test with this TET certificate unless the candidate acquires requisite qualification.