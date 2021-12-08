TNPSC recruitment planner 2022 released at tnpsc.gov.in, check full schedule here

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Tuesday (December 7, 2021) released its tentative annual recruitment planner for 2022 on its official website (www.tnpsc.gov.in).

The annual recruitment planner was released by TNPSC Chairman Ka. Balachandran who informed that around 11,000 vacancies in Group II, Group II-A and Group IV posts are expected to be filled shortly, IANS news agency reported.

"We are preparing the syllabus for Group II, Group II-A and Group IV posts. The syllabus will be uploaded on the portal of TNPSC in a few days. The syllabus and model question papers will be uploaded on the portal before the notification is announced," Balachandran told reporters.

He added that the Combined Civil Services Examination for Group I posts to select deputy collectors and deputy superintendents of police will be notified in June 2022.

TNPSC recruitment planner 2022 released, check full schedule below





The Commission said that the Scheme of Examination and Syllabus will be made available on www.tnpsc.gov.in shortly.

Candidates have been advised to visit Commission's website (www.tnpsc.gov.in) as frequently as possible for updates regarding

Notifications.

Tamil compulsory, qualifying norm for TNPSC

Recently, it was officially announced that all state government held competitive exams would from now on have a compulsory paper in the Tamil language and a pass in the subject is the basic qualifying norm for entry to Tamil Nadu government services and state-run public sector enterprises.

A paper on Tamil language, conforming to Class 10 standards is compulsory in all such exams and a score of 40 per cent is the minimum qualifying mark, according to a Government Order dated December 1, 2021.

If an aspirant does not get through in the qualifying Tamil language paper, other subject papers, that are part of the overall exam scheme, would not be taken up for evaluation, the order said.

While Tamil language paper would be compulsory, a pass in it is the basic qualifying norm for entry to government and PSU services and this rule is applicable to all state government recruiting agencies including the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

As regards the TNPSC, the norm takes immediate effect, the government said.

Other state recruitment agencies including the Teachers Recruitment Board, Medical Services Recruitment Board, TN Uniformed Services Recruitment Board and TN Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee would release similar guidelines.

Similar guidelines for state-run public sector enterprises would be released by the respective authorities, the GO said.

(With agency inputs)