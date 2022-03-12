TNUSRB SI recruitment 2022: Apply for 444 posts, check salary, other details here

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has invited applications for the posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police). Interested candidates can apply through the official recruitment board website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The last day to apply for the posts is April 7, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 444 SI vacancies in Tamil Nadu police.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) 399 posts

Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) 45 posts

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The lower age limit of the candidates should be 20 years and the upper age is 30 years as on July 1, 2022.

Direct link to detailed notification HERE.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 36,900 -1,16,600

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 500. Departmental candidates appearing for both Open Quota and Departmental Quota examinations will be required to pay Rs 1000 as examination fee.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written test, Certificate Verification and Physical Tests, Viva-voce and special marks. "After completion of the Viva-Voce, the candidates will be provisionally selected for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (Taluk and AR) based on the total marks obtained by them in main written examination, PET, Viva-Voce & Special marks and age eligibility by following the rule of Communal Reservation," the official notification read.

