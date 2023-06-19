TS KGBV Recruitment 2023: Telangana Govt Releases Notification For Over 1200 Posts On schooledu.telangana.gov.in, Check Here

TS KGBV Recruitment 2023: The Commissioner And Directorate of School Education, Telangana has released the notification for the recruitment of government teachers in the Telangana States's Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KVBGs) and Urban Resident Schools (URS). Interested and Eligible candidates will be able to apply for 1241 vacancies in the KGBVs and URS across the state through the official website - schooledu.telangana.gov.in following the simple steps given below from June 26, 2023.

TS KGBV Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for various posts in KVBGs and URS can check the educational qualification, age limit and other eligibility criteria for various posts through the official notification here.

Here's How To Apply For TS KGBV Recruitment

Step 1: Visit the official website - schooledu.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads TS KVBG, URS Recruitment 2023 once available

Step 3: Register by entering details and login with system generated ID and password

Step 4: Now fill the application form and pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the application form, download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates must note that the posting is purely on contract basis and is temporary in nature. It is also important to note that only female candidates are eligible to apply for the posts in KGBVs. Candidates will be selected through a computer based test and the examinations will be conducted in the month of July.