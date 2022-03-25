हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ts tet

TS TET notification 2022 released at tstet.cgg.gov.in, check details here

TS TET notification 2022: The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted in June 2022 in all 33 districts of the state.

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS-TET-2022) notification has been released at https://tstet.cgg.gov.in

TS TET notification 2022: The Government of Telangana on Friday (March 25, 2022) released the TS TET notification 2022 and invited online applications from eligible candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to VIII in the state.

According to the notification released at https://tstet.cgg.gov.in, the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS-TET-2022) will be conducted in June 2022 in all 33 districts of the state.

TS-TET-2022 will be held in 2 papers - Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who wish to be teachers for classes VI to VIII need to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.

TS TET 2022: Important dates

  • Online payment of exam fee - 26.03.2022 to 11.04.2022
  • Online submission of application through https://tstet.cgg.gov.in - 26.03.2022 to 12.04.2022
  • Downloading of Hall Tickets - 06.06.2022 onwards
  • Date of Examination - TS-TET-2022 will be conducted on June 12, 2022.
  • The duration and timings of the test are given below : Paper-I: 9.30 am to 12.00 pm and Paper-II: 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm
  • Declaration of Results - 27.06.2022

TS TET 2022: How to apply

Detailed procedure for applying ONLINE is available on the TSTET website: https://tstet.cgg.gov.in. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through https://tstet.cgg.gov.in.

TS TET 2022: Online payment of exam fee

The exam fee prescribed for appearing for a Single Paper (only Paper I or only Paper II), or, for Both Papers (Paper I and Paper II) is Rs 300. Candidates can pay the exam fee through the Online payment option provided on the TS-TET website https://tstet.cgg.gov.in till April 11, 2022.

TS TET 2022: Check official notification

Interested candidates are advised to check the TS-TET website https://tstet.cgg.gov.in for the latest updates.

