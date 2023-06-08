UGC NET 2023 June Exam Dates Out for Phase 1 On ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) exam schedule. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam can now check the complete schedule for UGC NET 2023 Jube Phase I exam on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2023 June Exam Date

NTA will conduct the UGC NET June 2023 Exam phase I from June 13 to June 17 in two shift, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode only. Candidates can check and download the complete schedule for the UGCNET 2023 June exams following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How To Download UGC-NET 2023 June Time Table

Step 1: Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads, "Examination Schedule of UGC – NET June 2023 Phase – I – reg."

Step 3: Download the PDF opened in New Tab

Step 4: Check the date of the exam for your respective subject and save the UGC NET 2023 June Exam Schedule

UGC NET 2023 June Admit Card

Candidates who are scheduled to appear for UGC NET June 2023 Exam Phase 1 must note that the NTA will release the advance inimation slip and UGC NET Admit Card 2023 in due course of time and the information regarding the release will be provided on the official website only.