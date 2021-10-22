UGC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Academic Consultant post at ugc.ac.in, salary up to Rs 80,000, details here

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi has issued notification for the recruitment of Academic Consultant posts. It may be noted that this The recruitment drive will fill 1 Academic Consultant vacancy in UGC on a contract basis.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official UGC website at ugc.ac.in/jobs. The candidates need to note that the last date to apply for the post is October 31, 2021.

UGC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a first-class Master’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised university/institute; NET in relevant discipline.

UGC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The upper age limit of the candidate should not be more than 35 years.

UGC Recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidate will receive a monthly salary between Rs 70,000 to 80,000.

UGC Recruitment 2021: Selection procedure

The candidate will be hired on the recommendation of a duly constituted selection committee.

UGC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the UGC’s official website- ugc.ac.in/jobs

Step 2: In the recruitment/career tab, click on the online application link

Step 3: Fill the required details and upload the documents

Step 4: Recheck the information carefully and click on submit

Step 5: Take a orint out and keep a copy of the application form for future reference

UGC Recruitment 2021: Important details

The probation period for this post is at least six months which can be extended on the basis of performance review. Moreover, UGC reserves the right to end the contract at any time without citing any reason.

