UGC Recruitment 2021: Earn up to Rs 60,000 per month, apply for Junior Consultant posts at ugc.ac.in

The last date for filling up the online application is July 12, 2021.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has started inviting online applications for hiring Junior Consultants to perform the various functions of the Distance Education Bureau (DEB). 

Prof Rajnish Jain, Secretary, UGC informed that there are eight vacant posts and the last date for filling up the online application is July 12, 2021.

Qualifications:

The interested candidate should be a Post Graduate from a recognized University with a minimum of 55% marks, preferably with broad knowledge of the Distance online mode of Education. He/she should be well versed in the use of computers involving MS Office/Excel/Use of internet, etc. 

Age limit: A candidate should not be more than 35 years on the last date of submission of application.

Period of engagement: Six months which may be extended further on the basis of the review of performance and conduct. 

Range Consultancy Fee: Between Rs 50,000 and 60,000 per month.

