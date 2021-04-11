हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP Police

UP Police Recruitment 2021: 9534 vacancies for Sub-Inspector, other posts

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) has announced 9534 vacancies for Sub-Inspector and other posts. The UPPRPB registration process for Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2021 had started on April 1. All interested candidates can visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in to apply. 

UP Police Recruitment 2021: 9534 vacancies for Sub-Inspector, other posts
File photo

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) has announced 9534 vacancies for Sub-Inspector and other posts. The UPPRPB registration process for Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2021 had started on April 1. All interested candidates can visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in to apply. 

Out of the 9534 vacant posts, 3613 posts are unreserved. For EWS, 902 posts are reserved. 2437 posts are reserved for OBC while 1895 and 180 posts are reserved for SC and ST categories respectively.

The UPPRB has stated that only those candidates will be eligible to apply for the posts who are born on or after July 2, 1993 and on or before July 1, 2000.

Those candidates who have married a person who already has a living spouse will not be eligible. In addition, a candidate who has two living spouses will also not be eligible for the job.

Check Key details below: 

* Starting date for online application: April 1, 2021

* Last date for online application: April 30, 2021

* Vacancy details for UPPRPB Recruitment 2021

Name of Category Number of Vacancies

General - 3613 posts

EWC - 902 Posts

OBC - 2437 posts

SC - 1895 posts

ST - 180 Posts

Earlier, it said that the candidate must not have born before July 1, 1993 and after July 1, 2000.

Meanwhile, revised guidelines for age limit has been issued on uppbpb.gov.in. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP PoliceUP Police Jobsuppbpb.gov.inUPPRPB Recruitment 2021
Next
Story

UP Police Recruitment 2021: Major changes in eligibility criteria for Sub-Inspector posts, check revised rules here

Must Watch

PT42M34S

Taal Thok Ke: Violence in Cooch Behar is the result of Mamata Banerjee's speech?