UP Police Recruitment 2021

UP Police Recruitment 2021: Major changes in eligibility criteria for Sub-Inspector posts, check revised rules here

File Photo

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) has announced major two changes in the eligibility criteria for filling up of 9534 vacancies for Sub-Inspector and other posts.

According to a new notification released on the official website uppbpb.gov.in, revised guidelines for age limit and marital status of candidates have been specified.

Change is Age Limit:

The UPPRB has stated that only those candidates will be eligible to apply for the posts who are born on or after July 2, 1993 and on or before July 1, 2000.

Earlier, it said that the candidate must not have born before July 1, 1993 and after July 1, 2000.

Change in Marital status criteria:

Those candidates who have married a person who already has a living spouse will not be eligible. In addition, a candidate who has two living spouses will also not be eligible for the job.

The UPPRPB started the registration process for Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2021 on April 1.

All candidates who are interested in applying for Sub-Inspector and other posts can visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

Out of the 9534 vacant posts, 3613 posts are unreserved. For EWS, 902 posts are reserved. 2437 posts are reserved for OBC while 1895 and 180 posts are reserved for SC and ST categories respectively.

