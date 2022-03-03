UP Police recruitment 2022: 2430 vacancies open- check eligibility, last date to apply

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has launched a recruitment drive to fill 2430 posts and invited online applications for several posts including Assistant Operator, Head Operator, and others in the department.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for 2430 posts via UPPRPB's official website- uppbpb.gov.in.

The last date to apply is March 15 and all the applications must be submitted on or before that.

Note: Candidates are advised to apply for the posts much before the last date as websites crash/break on the last days of the application date.

Here’s all you need to know about UP Police recruitment 2022:

Total Vacancies

Under the recruitment drive, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is looking to recruit candidates for the following posts:

Assistant Operator - 1374 posts

Head Operator/HeadOperator Mechanic - 936 posts

Workshop Staff: 120 posts

Last Date to apply

The last date to apply for the various posts is March 15.

Eligibility criteria for UP Police recruitment

For the Assistant Operator post

An applicant must have completed Intermediate with Physics and Maths subjects or equivalent.

For Head Operator post

An applicant must have completed a Three Year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT / Mechanical or equivalent.

Workshop Staff members

The candidate must have passed Class 12th and ITI in relevant.

UP Police recruitment age limit

An Assistant Operator applicant must be between 18 to 22 years of age.

While the Workshop Staff, Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator applicant should be between 20 to 28 years of age.

Selection process for the UP Police Recruitment 2022

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the online written exam, followed by PST, followed by PET, the final list, and the medical exam.

