UP Police Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at uppbpb.gov.in, check details here

UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced bumper vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates.

According to the notification released at http://uppbpb.gov.in, the 2022 UP Police recruitment drive is being conducted to fill as many as 936 Head Operators and Head Operators (Mechanic) vacancies in the radio cadre.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

A candidate should have a three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates need to be between 20 to 28 years as on July 1, 2022.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates will be required to pay the application fee of Rs 400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last date

The ONLINE application process has commenced on January 20 and interested candidates can apply till February 28, 2022.

Candidates are also advised to keep checking UP Police's official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in) for the latest updates.

Live TV