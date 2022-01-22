हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP police recruitment

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at uppbpb.gov.in, check details here

The interested candidates can apply till February 28. 

Representational Image

UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced bumper vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates. 

According to the notification released at http://uppbpb.gov.in, the 2022 UP Police recruitment drive is being conducted to fill as many as 936 Head Operators and Head Operators (Mechanic) vacancies in the radio cadre.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

A candidate should have a three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical. 

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates need to be between 20 to 28 years as on July 1, 2022.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates will be required to pay the application fee of Rs 400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last date

The ONLINE application process has commenced on January 20 and interested candidates can apply till February 28, 2022. 

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Check official notification

Candidates are also advised to keep checking UP Police's official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in) for the latest updates.

