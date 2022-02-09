UP Police Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies released at uppbpb.gov.in - All details here

UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released bumper vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates.
A detailed notification has been released on UPPRPB's official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in and the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill over 930 Head Operators and Head Operators (Mechanic) posts in the radio cadre.
UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification
A three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical.
UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit
Between 20 to 28 years (as on July 1, 2022).
UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale
Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.
UP Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees
Rs 400.
UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last date
Candidates can apply till February 28, 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Check official notification
Interested candidates are advised to keep visiting UPPRPB's official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in for the latest updates.