UP Police Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies released at uppbpb.gov.in - Check details here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released bumper vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates.

According to a detailed notification released on UPPRPB's official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in, as many as 936 "Head Operators" and "Head Operators (Mechanic)" vacancies have been notified in the radio cadre.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

A three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Between 20 to 28 years (as on July 1, 2022).

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates need to pay a sum of Rs 400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last date

Candidates need to apply by February 28, 2022.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting UPPRPB's official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in) for the latest updates.

Live TV