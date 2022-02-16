हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP police recruitment

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies released at uppbpb.gov.in - Check details here

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

Representational Image

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released bumper vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates. 

According to a detailed notification released on UPPRPB's official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in, as many as 936 "Head Operators" and "Head Operators (Mechanic)" vacancies have been notified in the radio cadre.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

A three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical. 

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Between 20 to 28 years (as on July 1, 2022).

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates need to pay a sum of Rs 400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last date

Candidates need to apply by February 28, 2022. 

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Click for official advertisement

Candidates are advised to keep visiting UPPRPB's official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in) for the latest updates.

