UP police recruitment

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for over 930 vacancies at uppbpb.gov.in, know details

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: As many as 936 vacancies have been announced.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for over 930 vacancies at uppbpb.gov.in, know details
File Photo

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Candidates looking to work with the Uttar Pradesh Police need to hurry up as the last date to apply for over 930 vacancies is ending today (March 15, 2022).

As per a notification released on Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's (UPPRPB) official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in), applications have been invited for as many as 936 "Head Operators" and "Head Operators (Mechanic)" vacancies in the radio cadre.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification?

A three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical. 

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

20 to 28 years (as on July 1, 2022).

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale?

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees?

Rs 400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last date?

Candidates need to apply by February 28, 2022. 

Sarkari Naukri: Click to check UP Police Recruitment official notification

Candidates are also advised to regularly visit UPPRPB's official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in) for the latest updates.

