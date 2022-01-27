UP Police Recruitment: Apply for over 930 vacancies on uppbpb.gov.in, check details here

UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates over 930 vacancies.

According to the notification released on UP Police Recruitment & Promotion Board's official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in), the recruitment drive is being held to fill as many as 936 Head Operators and Head Operators (Mechanic) vacancies in the radio cadre.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board- http://uppbpb.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is February 28, 2022.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Candidates need to have a three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates need to be between 20 to 28 years as on July 1, 2022.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates need to pay the application fee of Rs 400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last date

The ONLINE application process is underway since January 20 and eligible candidates can apply till February 28, 2022.

Candidates are advised to keep checking Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board's official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in for the latest updates.

