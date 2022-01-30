हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP police recruitment

UP Police Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced at uppbpb.gov.in, know details here

According to the notification released on Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board's official website, as many as 936 vacancies have been announced.

UP Police Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced at uppbpb.gov.in, know details here
Representational Image

UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced bumper vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates. 

According to the notification released on Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board's official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in, the 2022 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill as many as 936 Head Operators and Head Operators (Mechanic) posts in the radio cadre.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

A three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical. 

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit

20 to 28 years as on July 1, 2022.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Rs 400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last date

Eligible candidates can apply till February 28, 2022. 

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Check notification

Candidates are advised to keep visiting Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board's official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in for the latest updates.

