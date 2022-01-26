UP Police Recruitment: Over 930 vacancies announced at uppbpb.gov.in, check details here

UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced over 930 vacancies and has invited applications from eligible candidates.

As per the notification released on Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board's official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in), the recruitment drive is being held to fill as many as 936 Head Operators and Head Operators (Mechanic) vacancies in the radio cadre.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification?

Candidates need to have a three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

Candidates need to be between 20 to 28 years as on July 1, 2022.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale?

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees?

Candidates need to pay the application fee of Rs 400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last date

The ONLINE application process is underway since January 20 and eligible candidates can apply till February 28, 2022.

Candidates are advised to keep checking Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board's official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in for the latest updates.

