UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy issued for 9534 posts, check uppbpb.gov.in to apply

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police issued a recruitment notification for SI posts, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB or UPPBPB) has issued a notification of 9,534 vacancies in UP Police.

Interested candidates will be able to apply for these posts from April 1, 2021. For more information on these posts, you can visit the official website of the candidates department uppbpb.gov.in. Last date or applications is April 30, 2021.

Of the total 9,534 posts as many as 3,613 posts are unreserved. While 902 posts are reserved for EWS, 2437 posts for OBC, 1895 SC, 180 ST category.

Details of vacant posts of SI

Civil Police - 9027 posts

Platoon Commander PAC - 484 Posts

There are 23 posts of fire fighting officer.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility of candidates

For the post of an SI in Civil Police and Platoon Commander (PAC), it is mandatory for the candidate to be a graduate in any discipline. At the same time, for the second officer of fire fighting, one should be a graduate in the candidates' science stream.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

The age of the candidates should be between 21 to 28 years. The candidate was not born before 1 July 1993 and not later than 1 July 2000. Please tell that the candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC category of Uttar Pradesh will be given relaxation in the age limit as per rules.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Physical test standard qualification

Height

1. General, OBC and SC category candidates should have a minimum height of 168 cm.

2. The height of ST category candidates should be 160 cm.

Height for women

1. For women candidates of general, OBC and SC category, the minimum height should be 152 cm.

2. The minimum height for women candidates of ST category should be 147 cm.

Weight

It is mandatory for all women candidates to have a weight of at least 40 kg.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Selection process of candidates

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and physical efficiency test (PET).