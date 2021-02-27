हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uppcl recruitment 2021

UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification for 16 Directors posts, check salary and other details

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online applications from candidates to fill 16 vacancies to the post of Directors in UPPCL through direct selection to be posted in Uttar Pradesh on a fulltime basis. 

UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification for 16 Directors posts, check salary and other details

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online applications from candidates to fill 16 vacancies to the post of Directors in UPPCL through direct selection to be posted in Uttar Pradesh on a fulltime basis. 

The online registration-cum-application process started on February 26, 2021 and will commence on March 20, 2021.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Age criteria for applicants 

Candidates interested in applying for UPPCL Director jobs must not have exceeded 60 years of age as on January 1, 2021 with relaxation (upper age limit) reserved categories as specified in UPPCL Notification 2021. 

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification 

Desirous candidates applying for UPPCL Director jobs should possess a B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in relevant engineering disciplines; MBA; qualified CA/ICWA/MBA (Finance) from a recognised University/Institution with relevant years of experience in the concerned area as specified in the UPPCL Notification 2021. 

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Salary 

The selection of candidates for UPPCL Director jobs will be after a shortlisting, an interview and document verification as notified in the UPPCL Notification 2021. Candidates selected for the post will be paid emolument in the range of Rs 1,71,400 up to Rs 2,24,100 per month. 

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply 

Candidates applying for UPPCL Director Jobs 2021 through UPPCL Recruitment 2021 must register online on the official UPPCL website and submit the applications on or before March 20, 2021.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uppcl recruitment 2021uppcl director jobs 2021uppcl notification 2021uppcl director recruitment 2021UPPCL recruitmentuppcl vacancyjobs in uppcluppcl directors
Next
Story

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy issued for 9534 posts, check uppbpb.gov.in to apply

Must Watch

PT10M49S

Summer is Coming! Breaks record in many districts of Madhya Pradesh