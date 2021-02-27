UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification for 16 Directors posts, check salary and other details

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online applications from candidates to fill 16 vacancies to the post of Directors in UPPCL through direct selection to be posted in Uttar Pradesh on a fulltime basis.

The online registration-cum-application process started on February 26, 2021 and will commence on March 20, 2021.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Age criteria for applicants

Candidates interested in applying for UPPCL Director jobs must not have exceeded 60 years of age as on January 1, 2021 with relaxation (upper age limit) reserved categories as specified in UPPCL Notification 2021.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Desirous candidates applying for UPPCL Director jobs should possess a B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in relevant engineering disciplines; MBA; qualified CA/ICWA/MBA (Finance) from a recognised University/Institution with relevant years of experience in the concerned area as specified in the UPPCL Notification 2021.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Salary

The selection of candidates for UPPCL Director jobs will be after a shortlisting, an interview and document verification as notified in the UPPCL Notification 2021. Candidates selected for the post will be paid emolument in the range of Rs 1,71,400 up to Rs 2,24,100 per month.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

Candidates applying for UPPCL Director Jobs 2021 through UPPCL Recruitment 2021 must register online on the official UPPCL website and submit the applications on or before March 20, 2021.