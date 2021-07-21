UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply now for over 3000 Staff Nurse vacancies at uppsc.up.nic.in, check last date and other details

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started inviting applications for Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2 (Male/Female) Examination 2021. The interested candidates can apply only through online mode on UPPSC's official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Number of vacancies

According to the official notification on July 16, 2021, the total number of vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2 (Male) is 341 and for the post of Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2 (Female) is 2,671 in Medical Education and Training Deptt UP, Medical and Health services Deptt, UP and King George's Medical University UP. The UP Public Service Commission said these may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances and requirements.

Post

Temporary, Group 'B' Non-Gazetted.

Pay Scale

Rs 9,300- Rs 34,800, Grade Pay Rs 4,600 - (Revised Pay Scale Level-7 Pay Matrix Rs 44,900 - Rs 1,42,400).

Last Date to apply

The last date for receipt of the examination fee online in the bank is August 12, 2021, whereas, the last date for submission of the online application is August 16, 2021.

Age Limit:

Interested candidates should be between 21-40 as on July 1, 2021. Age relaxation is also given.

Click here to check Educational Qualification, Application Fee and other details

ALSO READ | UP Police SI ASI Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for over 1300 vacancies at uppbpb.gov.in, check details here