UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for Programmers, Computer Operators, Managers on uppsc.up.nic.in, details here

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Programmers, Computer Operators and Managers (System). The Commission has announced the vacancies on its official website (https://uppsc.up.nic.in).

Interested candidates can check all the important details below.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

Programmer Grade-2 -- 01 post

01 post Computer Operator Grade 'B' -- 03 posts

03 posts Manager (System) -- 01 post

The Commission has said that the number of vacancies may increase/decrease depending upon the circumstances and requirments.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Programmer -- Rs 9300-34800, Grade Pay - 4600, Matrix Level-7

Rs 9300-34800, Grade Pay - 4600, Matrix Level-7 Computer Operator -- Rs 5200-20200, Grade Pay - 2800, Matrix Level-5

Rs 5200-20200, Grade Pay - 2800, Matrix Level-5 Manager (System) -- Rs 15600-39100, Grade Pay - 5400

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualifications

Programmer:

Bachelor Degree with Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science or a Bachelor Degree with 'A' level certificate (Advance Diploma).

Complete knowledge in software development in Oracle/ingress/cybase, D.B./2etc/and C/C-Foxpro, RDBMS use of equipment in Dos/ Unix windows base active emvironment.

Knowledge of networking environments like Novel and Windows NT etc.

Complete knowledge of office automation packages and the internet.

Computer Operator:

Bachelor degree with diploma in Computer Science or Bachelor degree with "O" certificate.

Knowledge of Data Entry in Hindi and English on various Software as M.S. Office/Lotus/Smart suit etc in D base/Unix/ windows.

Knowledge of Exposure of Networking on Novell and Windows NT.

25 words and 40 words per minute speed of typewriting in Hindi and English.

Manager (System):

Degree in Computer Application.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2021, ie, they must have not been born earlier than July 2, 1981, and not later than July 1, 2000.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Last date

The last date for Online submission of the application is December 3, 2021.

