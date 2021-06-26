UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 128 Assistant Professor posts in medical colleges out, check here

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for 128 posts of Assistant Professor in the Department of Medical Education (Allopathy). The online application process has commenced and the last date of application is July 27, 2021.

In the Department of Medical Education (Allopathy), the vacancy is for 128 posts of Assistant Professor. UPPSC has released the third recruitment notification in a month for doctors in the medical and health department.

All information related to this will is available on commission's official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Details:

Posts for Assistant Professors in (different specialities) 128

Pay Scale: Academic Level-11, Initial Pay- Rs. 68900/-

Age Limit: 26 to 40 years

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Number of posts and reservation in different specialities is as under:

Orthopaedics: 07

Anesthesiology: 18

Community Medicine: 12

General Medicine: 09

General Surgery: 11

T.B. and Chest: 03

Dentistry: 03

Neuro Surgery: 04

Pathology: 08

Skin and V.D.: 04

Pediatrics: 03

Eurology: 01

Radiodiagnosis: 03

Psychiatry: 01

Obs and Gynae: 05

E.N.T.: 02

Forensic Medicine: 02

Medical Gastroenterology: 02

Ophthalmology: 02

Cardiology: 04

Plastic Surgery: 01

Neurology: 01

Cardiac Anesthesia: 01

Physicist: 01

Statistic and Demography (Obs and Gynae Department): 03

Chemist (Pharmacology Department): 01

Anatomy: 05

Microbiology: 03

Pharmacology: 03

Physiology: 02

Biochemistry: 02

Orthodontics (Plastic Surgery Department): 01

The last date to apply for the recruitment: July 27, 2021

Also, recruitment for the posts of Personnel Officer for Printing and Stationery Department and Professor in Government Unani Colleges for UP AYUSH (Unani) Department is open. Online registration for all these posts will start from June 26.