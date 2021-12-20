हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPPSC

UPPSC Recruitment: Apply for over 900 vacancies at uppsc.up.nic.in, here's direct link

Representational Image (PTI)

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced bumper vacancies in various departments and has invited applications from eligible candidates.

According to the notification released on the official website (https://uppsc.up.nic.in), as many as 972 vacancies have been announced for posts including the Medical Officer, Farm Manager, Public Analyst, Lecturer and Reader.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details. 

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

  • Medical Officer - 962
  • Farm Manager - 01
  • Government Public Analyst - 06
  • Lecturer llaj Bit Tadbeer - 01
  • Reader Nafasiyat - 01
  • Lecturer Moalijat - 01

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

  • Medical Officer, Farm Manager, Government Public Analyst  - 21 to 40 years
  • Lecturer - 25 to 40 years
  • Reader - 28 to 45 years

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

The application process has started on November 23. The interested candidates need to deposit the application fee by December 20. The last date for submission of the online application is December 23, 2021. This is to be noted that applications will be accepted only when the fee is deposited in the Bank up to the prescribed last date for fee deposition.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Check official notification

 

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply

 

