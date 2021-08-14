UPPSC releases notification for Combined State Engineering Services Exam at uppsc.up.nic.in, check details

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday (August 13, 2021) released the official notification for the Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2021. As part of its recruitment drive, the UPPSC has invited online applications to fill several vacancies for assistant engineers and other posts in various departments.

No of vacancies: 281

Pay scale: Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 -- Grade Pay - Rs 5,400

Age limit: Interested candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2021. Relaxation in Upper Age Limit given.

Last Date: The last date for online submission of application is September 13, 2021. The last date for receipt of the examination fee online in the Bank is September 10, 2021.

Click here to check the official notification and direct link to apply



