UPSC announces new exam date for recruitment of 421 EPFO officers, check details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday (June 23) announced a new exam date for the recruitment of Enforcement Officers or Accounts Officers at Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The recruitment test will be held on September 5, 2021. Earlier the test was postponed twice. The test was first scheduled to be held on October 4, 2020 which was deferred to May 9, 2021.

A total of 421 vacancies will be filled up through the recruitment test. The posts are permanent.

Pay Scale: Level-8 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age Limit: 30 years

Essential qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in any subject

Scheme of the recruitment test:

The test will be of two hours duration. All questions will carry equal marks. The test will be objective-type questions with multiple choices of answers. The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English. There will be a penalty for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question.

Candidates will be required to carry their admit cards at the test venue. The test will be conducted while following COVID-19 guidelines. Wearing of mask or face cover is mandatory for all candidates.

