UPSC

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link, other details

The notification was released on December 1 and the last date to apply for the posts is December 21. 

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of candidates for over 19 posts of Assistant Commandants (AC). Through this recruitment drive of the commission, the candidates will fill up 19 posts in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

It may be noted that the official notification for the recruitment drive has been released on the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. The notification was released on December 1 and the last date to apply for the posts is December 21. 

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Number of vacancies- 19
  • Vacancy name- Assistant Commandants (AC)
  • Agency- Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Official notification

Click here to read UPSC CISF AC Recruitment 2021 official notification

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: How to apply online

Step 1. Visit the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on ‘CISF AC Recruitment Notification 2021’ link

Step 3. Register yourself in the new page 

Step 4. Fill out the details in the application form

Step 5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC CISF AC Recruitment

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Other details 

It may be noted that the candidates are also required to send a hard copy of the online-submitted application to the CISF authorities at the address: Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi110003.

UPSCUPSC Recruitment 2021UPSC recruitmentGovernment jobsarkari naukri
