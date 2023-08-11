Hundreds of thousands of UPSC aspirants appear for the civil services exam each year but the dream of becoming an IAS only a few get to become IAS officer comes true only for a few. Candidates who fall in the general category can appear for the UPSC Civil Service Examination 6 times till the age of 32 years. In the relentless efforts of clearing the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exams, many aspirants exhaust the attempts but there are many alternative career options for the aspirants to shine and explore, some of which are listed as follows

1. State Public Service Commissions (PSCs): Many states in India have their own public service commissions that conduct various civil service exams. These exams may have different eligibility criteria and selection processes compared to the UPSC, so you could explore opportunities at the state level.

2. Banking and Financial Sector: You could consider a career in the banking and financial sector. Jobs in public and private banks, insurance companies, and financial institutions are available. Roles range from banking officers to financial analysts and investment advisors.



3. Staff Selection Commission (SSC): The SSC conducts various exams for recruitment to non-gazetted posts in central government offices, ministries, and departments. It includes exams for jobs like SSC CGL (Combined Graduate Level), SSC CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level), and others.

4. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB): RRB conducts exams for recruitment to various posts in Indian Railways. If you have an interest in the transportation sector, this could be a viable option.

5. State Government Jobs: Apart from central government jobs, state governments also offer a wide range of employment opportunities. Look into vacancies in your state for positions like clerks, teachers, police officers, and more.

6. Teaching and Academia: If you have a passion for teaching, you could pursue a career in academia. You might consider becoming a lecturer, professor, or teacher in schools, colleges, or universities.

7. Public Sector Units (PSUs): Many public sector companies in India offer job opportunities through their own recruitment processes. These companies operate in sectors like oil and gas, engineering, telecommunications, and more.

8. Private Sector Jobs: Don't rule out the private sector. Depending on your skills and qualifications, you might find opportunities in industries like IT, healthcare, manufacturing, marketing, and more.

9. Entrepreneurship: If you have a unique business idea or a skill that you can turn into a business, entrepreneurship is always an option.

10. Skill Development and Vocational Courses: Consider enrolling in skill development programs or vocational courses to enhance your skillset and open up new job opportunities.

11. Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs): If you're interested in social work and making a positive impact, working with NGOs can be fulfilling.

12. Freelancing and Online Work: With the growth of the internet, there are many freelancing opportunities available online. You can offer services like writing, graphic design, programming, and more.

Candidates must note that each of the above mentioned options has its own requirements, challenges, and opportunities. It's important to assess your skills, interests, and personal circumstances to determine which path aligns best with your aspirations. Don't be discouraged by setbacks – many successful individuals have found their calling through alternative routes.