UPSC

UPSC CSE, IFS Prelims 2021: Candidates can now change their exam centres, check details

Recently, the Commission had also decided to operate four additional Centres in Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat. 

UPSC CSE, IFS Prelims 2021: Candidates can now change their exam centres, check details
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday (July 9, 2021) announced that the candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, including the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, can now change their exam centres. 

The decision was taken in view of the large number of candidates who have applied for the Civil Services prelims exam. Recently, the Commission had also decided to operate four additional Centres at Almora (Uttarakhand), Srinagar (Uttarakhand), Nasik (Maharashtra) and Surat (Gujarat). 

The UPSC informed that the window of submitting the revised choice of Centres will be operational in two phases -- between July 12 and July 19 (06.00 PM) and between July 26 and July 30 (06.00 PM). It will be available on the Commission's official website at https://upsconline.nic.in

The requests, however,  will be considered against the capacity intimated by the Centres for accommodating the candidates. 

This is to be noted that the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, including the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, will be conducted on October 10, 2021.

