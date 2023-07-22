trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638827
UPSC EPFO Result 2023 Declared On upsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Download Results Here

UPSC EPFO Result 2023 is now available on the official website - upsconline.nic.in, scroll down fo the direct link to download the list of shortlisted candidates

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 01:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UPSC EPFO Result 2023 Declared: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation recruitment examinations. Candidates who appeared for the examination for 577 posts can now check their UPSC EPFO Result 2023 on the official wesbite - upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC has released the list of roll nu,bers of candidates selected for 418 vacancies for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and 159 vacancies for the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner post.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to to submit the detailed application form (DAF), failing to do which will result in rejection of candidature. The DAF will be available on the online recruitment application (ORA) on upsconline.nic.in and the schedule to submit it will be announced in due course. After submitting the DAF, eligible candidates will be called for interview.


UPSC EPFO result 2023: EO/AO Result Direct Link

UPSC EPFO result 2023: Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Direct Link

The scrorecards of the candidates will released  Marks of rejected candidates will be announced after completion of the recruitment process, it added. UPSC conducted the EPFO examination on July 2. 

 

