UPSC NDA 2021 exam to be held on April 18, check these important guidelines

NEW DELHI: Union Public Service Commission is all set to conduct UPSC NDA I Exam 2021 on Sunday (April 18). The examination will be conducted in offline mode across the country in various exam centres. In order to avoid large gatherings at the exam centres, the UPSC National Defence Academy exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10 am and the second shift will commence at 2 pm.

The UPSC NDA 2021 admit card has been released only recently by the commission. Candidates can visit upsc.gov.in to download the admit card in order to appear for the examination. It is advised to keep a check on this page and the official handle for more updates on UPSC NDA 2021.

The written examination will comprise questions in Mathematics and General Ability Test and the exam duration will be of 5 hours. The maximum marks are 300 for mathematics and 600 for the general ability test. The written examination will comprise of Objective Type Questions.

Check out these important instructions issued by the commission for candidates appearing for the UPSC NDA I exam 2021:

1. Candidates coming to the exam centres will be required to carry their admit cards to the exam centres. They will also have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination, along with a Photo Identity Card mentioned in the e-Admit Card.

2. Candidates must use a black ball pen only for both writing and marking answers in the OMR sheet (Answer Sheet). Pens with any other colour are prohibited for the exam.

3. Candidates will also be required to carry two passport-sized photos with them.

3. If the photograph is not visible/blurred or not available on the e-Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each session).

4. Candidates will have to reach the exam centre an hour before the commencement of the exam. Entry into the examination venue will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination.

5. All the necessary guidelines issued by the Government of India regarding COVID-19 will have to be followed by the students. Wearing face masks, carrying sanitizers, and maintaining social distancing is mandatory for all students, invigilators, and other staff.

The examination will be conducted by the Commission for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 147th course and for the 109th Indian Naval Academy commencing from January 2, 2022. This examination drive will fill up 400 posts in the organization.

The UPSC candidates have been demanding the government to cancel the UPSC NDA exams 2021 in view of the spike in coronavirus cases across the country. However, there is no information on postponement or cancellation of the UPSC NDA I Exam 2021 so far. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of upsc.gov.in to check latest updates.

