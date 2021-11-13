UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Faculty and other posts on upsc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for Faculty and other posts. The commission has issued notification for over 36 posts in the organization.

The interested and eligible candidates need to note that they can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. It may be noted that the last date to apply online is till December 2, 2021.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application will be till December 3, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Professor (Electrical Engineering) - 1 Post

Associate Professor - 6 Posts

Assistant Professor - 12 Posts

Joint Assistant Director - 3 posts

Deputy Director of Employment - 6 Posts

Senior Assistant Controller - 8 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Education qualification

Candidates need to have completed Bachelor of Engineering or Technology in Mining Engineering from a recognized University or Institution or Master of Engineering or Technology in Mining Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria through the detailed notification here.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fees

It must be noted that the candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

