UPSC Recruitment 2021: Check vacancies, eligibility and dates here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released a notification for the recruitment at the level of Deputy Secretary, Group ‘A’ in various Ministries and departments.

Eligibility

The following with a minimum of experience of ten years for Deputy Secretary Level posts are eligible to apply:

- Officers of any State/UT Government who are already working at an equivalent level or are eligible for appointment to equivalent level in their cadre, with relevant experience.

- Individuals working at comparable levels in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Autonomous Bodies, Statutory Organizations, Universities, Recognized Research Institutes.

- Individuals working at comparable levels in Private Sector Companies, Consultancy Organizations, International/Multinational Organisations.

Comparable Level

The comparable/equivalent level would be defined as under:

The candidate applying for the Deputy Secretary level post must have a minimum gross salary of Rs. 10 lakh per year during any of the financial year 2018-19 or 2019-20 as per Form-16/ITR (or payslip in the absence of Form-16/ITR).

The minimum age is fixed at 32 and the maximum age limit is fixed at 40 years for the Deputy Secretary level post. The Pay will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC The approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 1,19,000/- (including DA, Tpt Allowance& HRA in present level).

However, the government has reserved its right to place deserving appointees at an appropriate level within the salary scale.

Vacancies

- One (UR) post of Deputy Secretary(Intellectual Property Rights) in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (Post ID No. 21035201420)

- One (UR) post of Deputy Secretary (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016), Ministry of Corporate Affairs. (Post ID No. 21035202420)

- One (UR) post of Deputy Secretary (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission) in the Department of School Education and Literacy Ministry of Education. (Post ID No. 21035203420)

- One (UR) post of Deputy Secretary (Environment Policy) Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. (Post ID No. 21035204420)

- One (UR) post of Deputy Secretary (Food Processing), Ministry of Food Processing Industries. (Post ID No. 21035205420)

- One (UR) post of Deputy Secretary (Manufacturing Sector), Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises. (Post ID No. 21035206420)

- One (UR) post of Deputy Secretary (Urban Water Management), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. (Post ID No. 21035207420)

- One (UR) post of Deputy Secretary (Mining Legislation and Policy), Ministry of Mines. (Post ID No. 21035208420)

- One (UR) post of Deputy Secretary (Sagarmala and PPP), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. (Post ID No. 21035209420)

- One (UR) post of Deputy Secretary (Electricity Distribution), Ministry of Power. (Post ID No. 21035210420)

- One (UR) post of Deputy Secretary (Rural Livelihood), Ministry of Rural Development. (Post ID No. 21035211420)

- One (UR) post of Deputy Secretary (Information Technologies), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. (Post ID No. 21035212420)

- One (UR) post of Deputy Secretary (Iron/Steel Industry), Ministry of Steel. (Post ID No. 21035213420)

All the above mentioned posts are suitable for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs) i.e. Blindness or Low Vision or Deaf or Hard of Hearing or Locomotor Disability including Cerebral Palsy or Leprosy Cured or Dwarfism or Acid Attack Victims or Muscular Dystrophy or Multiple disabilities including only above three sub-categories.

The eligible candidates can apply through the official UPSC website. The last to apply is May 3, 2021.

NOTE: Central Government employees are not eligible to apply for these posts.

For more information, please visit the official website and notification

