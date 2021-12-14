UPSC Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for several vacancies at upsc.gov.in, check details

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The candidates seeking job opportunities need to hurry up as the last date to apply for various vacancies announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is approaching.

According to the detailed notification released at www.upsc.gov.in, over 20 vacancies have been announced and the Commission has invited ONLINE applications from interested candidates.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Professor (Control System) -- 01

Associate Professor (Computer Science) -- 01

Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering) -- 01

Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering) -- 01

Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering) - 02

Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering) -- 01

Tutor -- 14

UPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The interested candidates need to apply ONLINE through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted. Please note that the candidates are NOT required to submit to the Commission either by post or by hand the printouts of their online applications or any other document.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fees?

The interested Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates are needed to pay a fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Last date

Candidates need to apply ONLINE by December 16, 2021 (11:59 PM).

