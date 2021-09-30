UPSC Recruitment 2021: Hurry up! Last day to apply for Assistant Professor, DCIO, other posts on upsc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to fill various positions in the commissions. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the DCIO and other posts through the official site of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

The candidate can apply for these posts latest by September 30, 2021. The candidates also need to note that the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is October 1, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Regional Director - 1 Post

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer - 10 Posts

Assistant Professor (Chemistry)- 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Electrical Engg.) - 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Electronics & Communication Engg.) - 2 Posts

Assistant Professor (Electronics & Instrumentation Engg./Control Instrumentation Engg.) - 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Mathematics)- 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Manufacturing Engg./ Production Engg.)- 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engg.) - 1 Post

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II ((Electronics)- 3 Posts

Junior Research Officer - 3 Posts

Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor - 3 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit official website upsconline.nic.in

Step 2. On homepage click on “Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Various Posts”

Step 3. Click on 'Apply Now'

Step 4. Register and login to the portal

Step 5. Apply for the post, pay the fee and submit

Step 6. Take a print of the application fee

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

