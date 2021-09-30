UPSC Recruitment 2021: Hurry up! Last day to apply for Assistant Professor, DCIO, other posts on upsc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to fill various positions in the commissions. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the DCIO and other posts through the official site of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.
The candidate can apply for these posts latest by September 30, 2021. The candidates also need to note that the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is October 1, 2021.
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
Regional Director - 1 Post
Deputy Central Intelligence Officer - 10 Posts
Assistant Professor (Chemistry)- 1 Post
Assistant Professor (Electrical Engg.) - 1 Post
Assistant Professor (Electronics & Communication Engg.) - 2 Posts
Assistant Professor (Electronics & Instrumentation Engg./Control Instrumentation Engg.) - 1 Post
Assistant Professor (Mathematics)- 1 Post
Assistant Professor (Manufacturing Engg./ Production Engg.)- 1 Post
Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engg.) - 1 Post
Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II ((Electronics)- 3 Posts
Junior Research Officer - 3 Posts
Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor - 3 Posts
READ THE OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION HERE
UPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply
Step 1. Visit official website upsconline.nic.in
Step 2. On homepage click on “Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Various Posts”
Step 3. Click on 'Apply Now'
Step 4. Register and login to the portal
Step 5. Apply for the post, pay the fee and submit
Step 6. Take a print of the application fee
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees
The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.