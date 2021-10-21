हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Hurry! Last date to apply for Senior Grade and other posts ends soon, check upsc.gov.in for details

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 56 posts to to Data Processing Assistant, Private Secretary, Senior Grade, Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade & Youth Officer are open. Check eligibility criteria, age and other details below.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued a notification seeking job applications for recruitiment to Data Processing Assistant, Private Secretary, Senior Grade, Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade & Youth Officer posts across various departments.

The UPSC is hiring to fill 56 vacancies across various posts. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is October 28, 2021.

Direct link to apppy

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Data Processing Assistant  - 01
Private Secretary - 01
Senior Grade - 20
Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade - 29
Youth Officer- 05

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria 

Data Processing Assistant - Master’s Degree in Computer Application or Information Technology or Computer Science OR B.E. or B.Tech in Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology
Private Secretary - Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.
Dictation: 10 minutes @ 100 words per minute. (iii) Transcription: 40 minutes (English) 55 minutes (Hindi) only on Computers.
Senior Grade - Degree of a recognized University or Institute; Diploma/Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism/Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institution; or Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institute. 
Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade - Degree of a recognized University, Diploma in Social Work or Labour Welfare or Industrial Relations or Personnel Management or Labour Law from a recognized University or Institution
Youth Officer - Master’s Degree from a recognized University OR Degree of a recognized University. Two years’ experience in organizing programmes relating to youth work or youth welfare including National Cadet Corps or National Service Scheme or National Service Volunteers Scheme or sports or cultural and educational activities including camping (along-with Master’s Degree) OR Four years’ experience in organizing programmes relating to youth work or youth welfare including National Cadet Corps or National Service Scheme or National Service Volunteers Scheme or sports or cultural and educational activities including camping (alongwith Bachelor’s Degree)

UPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

* Visit the official website of UPSC at – upsconline.nic.in
* Click on the Exam Notifications tab.
* Click on Apply Online link or the direct link above
* Click on the link available for Civil Services Part-I registration.
* Read the application form instructions carefully and click on Yes.
* Fill in all basic information in the part-I application form such as Name Date of birth, Category, Gender, Email ID, Contact number, Permanent address, Marital status, Parents’ names, Community, Educational qualification etc.
* Once all the details are filled in, click on Continue. 
* Check all details in the online form carefully and click on Submit.
* Take a printout for future reference

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Data Processing Assistant  - 30 years
Private Secretary - 30 years
Senior Grade - 30 years
Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade - 35 years
Youth Officer- 30 years

 

