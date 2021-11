UPSC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for Assistant Professor, Assistant Director posts, check upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is recruiting candidates for vacancies to Assistant Professor, Assistant Director, Assistant Defence Estates Officer, Senior Scientific Officer and Medical Officer posts. As per an official notification, there are over 60 posts the details of which are avavilable on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates can apply online by November 11, 2021 at UPSC official website upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Assistant Professor (Mechatronics) -- 1

Assistant Defence Estates Officer -- 6

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Armament) -- 3

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Chemistry) -- 3

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Engineering) -- 3

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Gentex) -- 2

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Instrumentation) -- 1

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Metallurgy) -- 2

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Military Explosives) -- 2

Assistant Director (Economist) -- 1

Assistant Director (Information Technology) -- 29

Assistant Director (Horticulture) -- 3

Medical Officer (Ayurveda) -- 3

Medical Officer (Unani) -- 5

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Professor - First class Master’s degree in Mechatronics

ADEO - Degree in Engineering (Civil) from a recognized University or equivalent

Senior Scientific Officer - Engineering Degree in relevant field from a recognized University. Two years’ practical experience

Assistant Director - Master's Degree in relevant field from a recognized university and Three years’ experience

Medical Officer - Degree in Unani of a recognized University or Statutory State Board/Council of equivalent recognized under the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 (48 of 1970). Enrolment in State Register or Central Register of Unani

MO Ayurveda - Degree in Ayurveda of a recognized University or Statutory State Board/Council of equivalent recognized under the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 (48 of 1970). Enrolment in State Register or Central Register of Ayurveda

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Assistant Professor - 38 years

Assistant Defence Estates - 30 years

Senior Scientific Officer - 35 years

Assistant Director - 35 years

Medical Officer Unani - 38 years

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

Interested candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE at http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted by the Commission.

