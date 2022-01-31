UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts on upsc.gov.in, check details here

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued notification for the recruitment of Senior Administrative Officer, Assistant Employment Officer, Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer and Assistant Professor (Ayurveda). The commission is looking to fill up 14 posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 10, 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Senior Administrative Officer: 8 Posts

Assistant Employment Officer: 1 Post

Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer: 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 4 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Senior Administrative Officer: 35 years

Assistant Employment Officer: 35 years

Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer: 30 years

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 45-50 years

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification here- UPSC Detailed Notification

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. It may be noted that no fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Live TV